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Hotel Sign Collapses Onto Parked Cars in Delaware as Severe Storms Rip Through the State, Leaving Damage in a Parking Lot During the Latest Round of Dangerous Weather
By Kai Hovell,12 days ago
DOVER, DE — A hotel sign came crashing down onto several cars in a parking lot as severe storms swept across Delaware, leaving visible damage behind in the latest round of dangerous weather. FOX Weather said powerful storms moved through the state and caused destruction in their path. The...