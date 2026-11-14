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Nor’easter Pounds the Northeast With Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds and First Snow of the Season From New York City to New England Friday
By Kai Hovell,12 days ago
NEW YORK, NY — A strengthening nor’easter is hammering the Northeast with heavy rain, gusty winds and a growing threat of travel delays on Friday. Along the Interstate 95 corridor, including New York City, rounds of heavier rain could slow the morning commute and add to airport disruptions.