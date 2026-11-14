undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Expanded Doyle fire station hosts grand opening
By The Plumas Sun,2 days ago
Additional reporting by Ingrid Burke. The U.S. Wildland Fire Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service invite the community for the grand opening of the newly expanded Doyle Fire Station Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. The improvements to the station will strengthen local wildfire response, better protecting the Doyle community and surrounding public lands, said organizers.
2