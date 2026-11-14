undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Winter Weather Advisory Covers Chicago Suburbs and All of Lake County, Indiana, From Midnight Through Friday Morning as Lake Effect Snow May Coat Roads With up to 3 Inches
By Kai Hovell,12 days ago
CHICAGO, IL — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the Chicago suburbs and all of Lake County, Indiana, beginning at midnight and running through 10 a.m. Friday. Forecasters say a round of lake effect snow could move in overnight after rain changes over as temperatures fall.