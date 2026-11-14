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Historic SS United States Completes Final Voyage Off Florida and Sinks in the Gulf of Mexico to Become the World’s Largest Artificial Reef Wednesday
By Kai Hovell,12 days ago
PENSACOLA, FL — The SS United States has completed its final voyage, sinking in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday after a long life as one of America’s most famous ocean liners. The ship now rests on the seafloor, where it is expected to serve as the world’s largest artificial reef.