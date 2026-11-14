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Spain vs. England Preview: La Roja Look to Stay Perfect
By Abhik Deb,2 days ago
Spain vs. England will determine whether the World Champions go six for six wins in their Nations League group or England play the party-spoiler role and rain on their parade. The two best teams in the group meet once again, with qualification secured for both Luis de la Fuente’s and Thomas Tuchel’s men. First place is up for grabs, Spain’s world-record streak is on the line, and much more in our Spain vs England preview.