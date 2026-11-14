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TNA says Destination X is still on despite travel issues, Carlos Silva says there will be card changes
2 days ago
TNA issued the following press release regarding Sunday’s TNA Destination X event. TNA Wrestling confirmed that Destination X is still set for Sunday, November 15, at the Edmonton EXPO Centre, despite numerous travel issues resulting from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) nationwide ground stop across the United States on Friday.