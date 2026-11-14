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Temwa Chawinga should be the NWSL Most Valuable Player.
By Evan Davis,12 days ago
As The Athletic’s Tamerra Griffin recently noted, the field for the National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player award is unusually wide. The five finalists, announced on Monday, all have different levels of experience in this arena. Reigning MVP Temwa Chawinga could be the league’s first-ever three-time winner and three-peat MVP. Sophia Wilson is looking to be only the third player to nab the award twice. Golden Boot winner Ashley Sanchez, plus Trinity Rodman and Janine Sonis, are striving for their first-ever trophy.