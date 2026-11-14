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David Loethen (April 1, 1963 - November 12, 2026)
2 days ago
David Loethen, age 63, of Meta, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Reflections at The Timbers Assisted Living in Holts Summit. He was born in Jefferson City on April 1, 1963, son of the late Harold and Mary Ann (Jaegers) Loethen Sr. On September 2, 1989, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Meta, David was united in marriage to Nancy Blomberg, who survives at their home.
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