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Seahawks vs. Raiders: NFL Week 10 TV coverage map and CBS commentators
By Mookie Alexander,2 days ago
Party like it’s 1999, because an old AFC West rivalry is back on CBS. The Seattle Seahawks have one more game before their bye week, traveling to Nevada to play the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s the first time the Seahawks have played a regular season game in Las Vegas, and all eyes will be on No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza and how he fares against the vaunted Seattle defense. Klint Kubiak will also be tasked with solving his former team’s defense.