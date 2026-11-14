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FAA ground stop pushes Washington at Michigan State, Oregon’s final two foes, 75 minutes late
By Tyler Rhodes,2 days ago
This post is AI-assisted writing. Mistakes can happen. If you spot an error, please let us know. Friday's nationwide FAA ground stop changed just one Big Ten game, and it involved both teams left on Oregon's regular-season schedule. The same travel mess sent No. 19 Ole Miss, another at-large hopeful, to a Sunday game at Oklahoma.