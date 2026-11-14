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Adherence to Therapy in Glaucoma Treatment—A Review
By Alexandra-Cătălina Zaharia,2 days ago
Glaucoma is a chronic disease and the second leading cause of irreversible vision loss worldwide, whose initial treatment consists of self-administered topical ocular hypotensive eyedrops. Adherence with glaucoma medications is a fundamental problem in the care of glaucoma patients as up to 50% of patients fail to receive the intended benefits of the treatment. The literature has identified many barriers to patients’ compliance, from factors depending on the type of medication administered, communication between physician and patients, to factors dependent on patients’ behaviour and lifestyle. Failure to take medication as prescribed increases the risk that patients will not receive the desired benefit, which often leads to a worsening of the disease. Our aim is to synthesize the methods used for measuring adherence of patients to glaucoma therapy and the interventions used for addressing adherence, laying emphasis on a patient-centred approach, taking time to educate patients about their chronic disease and to assess their views on treatment.