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Rams’ 3-game winning streak hasn’t sparked confidence yet
By Danny Stone,2 days ago
The Rams are .500 for the first time all year, but the fans don’t believe the hype. The Los Angeles Rams have won three straight games, but fans are not ready to believe that the team is headed in the right direction again until they beat somebody good and do it with gusto. The Rams have beaten the Chargers, Raiders, and Commanders, but over 58% of fans in our SB Nation Reacts survey are not confident that this team is headed in the right direction.