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2026 Midterm Elections: What Do East Students Care About?
By The East Side News,2 days ago
As the 2026 midterm elections came and went, voters across the country considered what issues deserved the most attention. But what concerns the next generation of the American electorate? In a survey of Williamsville East students, artificial intelligence (AI) emerged as the most prominent issue, receiving approximately 24.4% of the total responses.