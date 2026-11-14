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He Pitched Fighter Jet Parts Deals. Prosecutors Say He Used Fake FAA Documents and Left Victims With Over $1 Million in Losses
2 days ago
A South Florida aviation businessman faces federal charges over an alleged aircraft-parts and investment scheme that prosecutors say caused more than $1 million in losses. The accusations involve forged aviation documents and fabricated military purchase orders. Alain R. Ruiz, also known as Alan Ruiz, owned and operated Premier Aviation Sales...
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