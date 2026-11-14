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Dominium Expands Greater Phoenix-Area Presence with New Affordable Housing Community in Avondale Arizona
By NewsNo Comments,13 days ago
Dominium, a leading national affordable housing owner, developer and manager, announced the acquisition of land to construct Rosilian Villas, a new 291-home affordable housing community in Avondale, Arizona. The development further expands Dominium’s presence in the Greater Phoenix area while increasing access to high-quality, affordable housing for local families.
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