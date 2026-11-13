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Bona® Opens Registration for 2026 Holiday Sand and Finish Schools
By Admin,11 days ago
Flooring contractors can sharpen their skills and spread holiday cheer this December as Bona® welcomes back its Holiday Sand and Finish Schools with a little help from Santa and his trusty contractor helpers. Registration is now open for the December sessions, offering hands-on education and training with the Bona System. In the spirit of giving, the schools are free to attend with a toy or monetary donation to local charities.