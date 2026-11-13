undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
College of Charleston and Medical University of South Carolina College of Nursing join forces to offer joint bachelor’s degree in nursing
By CofC Media,11 days ago
The College of Charleston (the College) and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) College of Nursing have announced plans for a joint Bachelor of Science in nursing degree. The planned four-year program is designed to strengthen South Carolina’s nursing workforce pipeline as state employment projections identify healthcare among the fastest-growing occupational sectors.
3