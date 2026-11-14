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WTMJ IN-DEPTH: Details from the criminal complaint on Union Grove High School Superintendent Thomas Johnson
By Elizabeth Lintonen,2 days ago
UNION GROVE, Wis.– Union Grove High School Superintendent Dr. Thomas Johnson is officially charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested on November 4, then released when he made a $250,000 bond. Johnson plead not guilty in court on Thursday. He is due back in court in early January for a pretrial hearing.