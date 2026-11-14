undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Adrian to honor Fire Chief George Martin, killed in the line of duty Nov. 7
By CBS2 News Staff,2 days ago
ADRIAN, Oregon (CBS2) — The Adrian community will gather later this month to honor Fire Chief George Martin, who died in the line of duty Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. The Snake River Valley Fire Chiefs and the Adrian Rural Fire District announced that funeral services for Martin will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Adrian High School, 301 Owyhee St., Adrian, OR 97901.