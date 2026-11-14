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Ex-Pro Bowler Urges Giants to Cut Jameis Winston After Snap Antics
By Charlie Baduini,2 days ago
The New York Giants lost their first NFC East game of the 2026 season this past Thursday night, dropping a closely contested home tilt to the Washington Commanders, 24-21. It was truly an agonizing loss for Big Blue, and one that felt like it should’ve been theirs. But several miscues throughout the game, and a handful in the fourth quarter, essentially cost New York this game.