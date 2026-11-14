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How to Book a Group Dinner in the Miami Area Without the Last-Minute Scramble
By South Florida Caribbean News,2 days ago
MIAMI – Organizing dinner for two is easy. Organizing dinner for eight — a birthday, a client visit, relatives in town for the week — turns into logistics. Dates shift, someone eats gluten-free, half the group wants to sit outside, and the table you assumed would be free turns out not to be. A little structure up front usually saves the evening.