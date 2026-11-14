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Idaho Fish and Game seeks tips on poached cow elk left to waste
By CBS2 News Staff,2 days ago
WEIPPE, Idaho (CBS2) — A cow elk was shot in the head and left to waste near Weippe, now Idaho Fish and Game is asking the public for help identifying who is responsible. The incident was reported to Idaho Fish and Game on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Based on available information, investigators believe the elk was shot sometime between about noon on Friday, Nov. 6, and 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.
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