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Maine State police investigating fatal turnpike crash in Saco
By Police Reports,12 days ago
State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash that occurred on northbound Interstate 95 in Saco. Around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, a Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by Felix Melo, 36, of Manchester, New Hampshire, rear-ended a Ford Explorer traveling in the center lane of the turnpike, according to preliminary investigation. The Ford Explorer was operated by Yara Schneider, 42, of Lowell, Massachusetts, according to a press release from Major Aaron Turcotte with the Operations Division of the Maine Department of Public Safety.