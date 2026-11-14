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Soluna Eyes Nearly $4 Billion Willacy County AI Data Center, 1,200 Jobs
By Karina Vandergrift,11 days ago
Soluna Holdings is laying the groundwork for a data center expansion in Willacy County that CEO John Belizaire describes as a nearly $4 billion capital investment, with construction expected to employ roughly 1,200 workers continuously over an estimated 14-month build. The project, known as Project Kati 2, would span hundreds of thousands of square feet and draw on wind power the Texas grid often cannot use.