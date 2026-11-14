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The MANNING TOUCH In Tiger Stadium: Will It Hand LSU Another Critical Loss And Playoffs Exit?
By Glenn Guilbeau,13 days ago
The First Family of Football in Louisiana has no concrete LSU ties. But it does have four wins in Super Bowls and a lot of proximity to LSU. Archie Manning is the patriarch of this quarterback family. He’s from Drew, Mississippi, and Ole Miss, but he has made New Orleans his home since 1971. He also runs the greatest off-season quarterback camp in the country in Thibodaux – the Manning Passing Acaemy, which will have its 31st edition next summer. He didn’t win any of the four Super Bowls or even make the playoffs during his NFL career with the Saints from 1971-82 before brief stints with the Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings.