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Texas Longhorns Hooking New Flight To Baton Rouge For LSU Game After Air Travel Ban Lifted
By Glenn Guilbeau,12 days ago
The No. 6 Texas football team landed in Baton Rouge at 11:30 p.m. Friday for its 6:30 p.m. game at No. 21 LSU in Tiger Stadium on ABC on Saturday. If and when Texas got to Baton Rouge for the game and the time of the game were up in the air when planes suddenly were not on Friday afternoon after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop for all departing flights because of a widespread “telecommunications outage.”