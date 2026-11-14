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LSU Fall Baseball: Tigers Down Southeastern Louisiana In Exhibition Game
By Tiger Rag News Services,2 days ago
The LSU baseball team outscored Southeastern Louisiana, 8-3, in a 12-inning exhibition game Friday night at Alex Box Stadium/ Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers capitalized on three SLU errors in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead, and LSU extended that to 3-0 in the fourth when shortstop Steven Milam delivered an two-run single. LSU scored three runs in the eighth when center fielder Jason Wachs launched a solo homer, designated hitter Lucas Nawrocki produced a sacrifice fly and catcher Omar Serna Jr. lined an RBI single. The Tigers added two more runs in the ninth inning when second baseball Jack Ruckert smacked a two-run single.