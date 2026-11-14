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Tyrese Maxey's Thanksgiving turkey drive feeds record 5,000 Philly families
By Zach Ciavolella,2 days ago
That was the constant theme as Tyrese Maxey discussed his latest opportunity to serve Philadelphia families in need. Maxey and his Tyrese Maxey Foundation held their fifth annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive on Saturday morning at the Alan Horwitz “Sixth Man” Center, providing Thanksgiving meals to a record 5,000 local families, including turkey, sides, fresh produce and more.
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