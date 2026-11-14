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College GameDay Jury Deadlocked In LSU-Texas Predictions
By Kace Kieschnick,2 days ago
LSU and Texas meet in Tiger Stadium for the first time in over 70 years on Saturday night, with much more at stake than that 1953 season opener. The Tigers enter as 4.5-point favorites, but they were also favored in losses to Ole Miss, Kentucky and Alabama this season. The crew on ESPN’s “College GameDay” was split 2-2 in its predictions of the Southeastern Conference showdown in Boise, Idaho.