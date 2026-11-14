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Grain & Berry Is Coming to Indian Harbour Beach With Açaí Bowls and Smoothies
By Stephanie Reid,2 days ago
Jimmy Buffett Memorial Hwy. — Approximate Site of New Restaurant. Grain & Berry is setting up shop in Indian Harbour Beach, with plans for a new restaurant at 1918 Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway serving up açaí bowls, smoothies, juices and other casual dining options. The Florida-founded chain hasn't announced a specific opening date, but it's already inviting locals to get ready for the debut.