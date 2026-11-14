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US sports scramble back to normal after FAA ground stop upends team travel
2 days ago
Sporting events across the country are slowly returning to normal after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide for several hours. Major sporting events slowly returned to normal Saturday after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide for several hours a day earlier, disrupting travel plans for professional and college teams across the country.