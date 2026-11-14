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Saturday in Navy Athletics
13 days ago
#14 Squash (5-0) vs. #8 Yale (0-0); 12 Noon at the Prager Squash Facility inside Halsey Field House. Free Live Video: https://web.playsight.com/facility/us-navy-squash/home. Free Live Results: https://clublocker.com/teams/49150/home. Women's Basketball (1-2) vs. Air Force (2-1); 1:00 PM at Alumni Hall. Preview: https://navysports.com/news/2026/11/13/service-academy-clash-with-air-force-awaits-womens-basketball-on-saturday.aspx. Live Video on ESPN+: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/97354f07-9ae6-48fe-adb8-4d28f9747712. Radio: WNAV (1430 AM, wnav.com,...