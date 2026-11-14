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Pushmataha County Resident Pleads Guilty To Two Counts Of Assault With Intent To Do Bodily Harm
By David Deaton,2 days ago
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Parker Kyle Taylor, age 34, of Fort Towson, Oklahoma, entered a guilty plea to two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Do Bodily Harm in Indian Country, each punishable by up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
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