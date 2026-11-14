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Arch Manning leads No. 8 Texas to a late score and a dramatic 22-21 win over No. 24 LSU
By The Associated Press, BRETT MARTEL,2 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Arch Manning — like his grandfather and uncle before him — has a Death Valley comeback to his name. Manning found Raleek Brown for a 4-yard touchdown pass along the left sideline with 3 seconds left, and No. 8 Texas escaped Tiger Stadium with a 22-21 victory over No. 24 LSU on Saturday night.
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