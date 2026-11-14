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Column | Ole Miss vs OU is must win after delay; ‘Ole Miss vs Everyone’ is real at the moment
By Parks Burcham,2 days ago
Norman, Okla. – The Ole Miss-Oklahoma game, along with much of the college football slate, was affected Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop. Other teams bussed or flew out late Friday night to make their game times Saturday, and some games across the country were delayed or swapped time slots.