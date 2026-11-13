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2026 45+ NY Giants Win Sixth Consecutive Championship at Capital District MSBL
By Men's Senior Baseball League,9 days ago
Capital District Men’s Senior Baseball League, 45+ Division. New York Giants 15, All-Stars 4 (Game two in best-of-three Championship Series sweep) The Giants entered the playoffs as the #1 seed. The first round of the playoffs was a single-elimination game, which the Giants won. Moving into the semi-finals, the Giants had to contend with the always formidable Bombers in the best-of-three series.