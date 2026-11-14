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21 Friendsgiving Potluck Dishes That Hold Up Well on the Drive Over
By Jessica Haggard,13 days ago
A mid-November Friendsgiving potluck means your dish rides in the car and still has to look right when you walk in. This lineup leans on built-in make-ahead steps, from sliders assembled the night before to mashed potatoes chilled up to 3 days and pecan pie bars cut into squares. Each post has the storage, chilling, and reheating notes that make the trip easier.