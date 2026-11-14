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Olivia Wilde accepts people can't move on from the Don't Worry Darling drama
By Jarrod Jones,2 days ago
Olivia Wilde is having a very good year. Her latest feature as director, The Invite, in which she also co-stars alongside Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton, continues to draw praise since its June release, much like her Madonna-infused performance in Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex. She’s co-starring in Tony Gilroy’s upcoming comedy-drama Behemoth!, which generated buzz after its premiere at this year’s New York Film Festival. Adding even more fuel to this Wilde-storm, Universal Pictures has greenlit her next feature as director, the holiday comedy Naughty, starring Jennifer Aniston and Peter Dinklage, for a November 2027 release. This “Wilde Summer” has extended into autumn, and if the awards-gods are good, we’ll be discussing Olivia Wilde well into peak awards season.