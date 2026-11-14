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Thermal Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
By Contributing Editor,2 days ago
A 20-year-old Thermal man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Coachella, authorities said Saturday. At around 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 18, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 84000 block of Avenue 52. They were unable to locate any victims or suspects, but during the ensuing investigation, a victim who was uninjured was located, authorities said.