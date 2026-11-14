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Kansas at West Virginia Moved to 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2
By Via University of Kansas,,12 days ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Saturday's game between Kansas and West Virginia will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2, the Big 12 Conference announced on Friday evening. The move from 4:30 p.m. CT was due to Friday's national FAA ground stop on all air travel. The game will now air on ESPN2 with Eric Sylvester (play-by-play) and Henry Burris (analyst) on the call.