undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker Out With Groin Injury
By Wyatt Grindley via NFLTradeRumors.co,,2 days ago
Chiefs Jordan Schultz reports that the Chiefs have ruled out RB Kenneth Walker due to a groin injury. Schultz added that the injury isn’t long-term, and the Chiefs are simply playing it safe with Walker this week. Walker, 26, was selected with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. He played out the final year of a four-year $8,441,580 contract that included a $3,319,331 signing bonus. Walker became an unrestricted free agent in 2026 and signed a three-year, $43.05 million deal with the Chiefs, worth up to $45 million, including...