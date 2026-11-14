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DeSoto County Burn Ban: None Yet, but Fire Danger Is Rising
By Jon Myers,2 days ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — DeSoto County does not have a burn ban, at least not yet. The county is missing from the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s list of active outdoor burn bans as of Saturday, Nov. 14. More than 50 Mississippi counties are on that list, including Marshall County next door. The National Weather Service in Memphis warns that a week of bone-dry weather is coming. Forecasters expect essentially no rain for at least seven days and low afternoon humidity. They also say drought conditions across the Mid-South will likely get worse.