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Holly Jolly Girls Getaway on December 11, 2026
2 days ago
Grab your girlfriends and get ready for a festive Girls' Day Out in the Windy City!. This is a ladies-only event for ages 21 and older. Leave the driving to us as we hop aboard a comfortable motorcoach and head to Chicago for a day filled with holiday shopping, dazzling lights, and Christmas cheer! Whether you're checking off your holiday shopping list, enjoying the festive sights, or simply spending a fun day with friends, it's sure to be a merry good time! We'll kick off the day with breakfast, and every lady will receive a special goodie bag!