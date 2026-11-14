undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A raise for Lane County commissioners? In this economy? | Letter to the editor
By Letters to the Editor,2 days ago
Do any of our elected officials have a clue that you cannot get water out of a rock? The Lane County Commissioners don’t. They voted themselves a $10,000 raise. I could care less that they want their pay to be comparable to other counties. Let’s just focus on this county. Blue-collar workers don’t take home enough to live on, they have been taxed to death, and our elected officials vote themselves a pay raise.