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Lady Tigers edge Graves County in 1st scrimmage
By Joe Wilson,2 days ago
In their first girls’ basketball scrimmage of the season, the Christian County Lady Tigers edged Graves County 42-38 Saturday at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School. Carliah Hobson had 12 points and Dominique Allensworth added 11 to lead the Lady Tigers, who won the game using the Elam ending. The Elam Ending is also known as the target score. The clock is turned off in the fourth quarter and teams play to a target score.