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More than a scout: Leo Johnson’s journey to eagle scout
By Shrey Nemani,12 days ago
For some, a weekend away means catching up on sleep or spending time with friends. For senior Leo Johnson, it means packing a backpack, heading into the wilderness and spending days outdoors with the people he has grown up alongside. Whether canoeing down a river, hiking through the mountains or camping without the distractions of everyday life, scouting has given Johnson experiences that have shaped much of his life.