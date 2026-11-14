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Michel Fournier: Where is the Killer Now?
By Naman Shrestha,2 days ago
In the winter of 2024, shockwaves were sent across the small community of Welches, Oregon, when a popular 61-year-old hiker named Susan “Phoenix” Lane was found dead a few hundred yards away from her home. She shared the home with her husband of 12 years — Michel Fournier (also spelled Michael) — who was served with divorce papers just a couple of weeks prior to her tragic death. As the police delved into the case, they uncovered surveillance footage featuring Michel, which was then used at his trial, resulting in his conviction. CBS’ ’48 Hours: Murder at Mount Hood’ provides a detailed account of the case and the investigation that ensued, through exclusive and insightful interviews with Susan’s loved ones and the officials linked to the investigation.