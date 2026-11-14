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Opera Lafayette serves up a sumptuous feast for the eyes and ears with historic Rameau
By Charles T. Downey,2 days ago
The planets aligned for Opera Lafayette’s ground-breaking production of Jean-Philippe Rameau’s Les surprises de l’Amour Friday night. Artistic director Patrick Dupre Quigley opened his second season at the helm with the modern world premiere of the original 1748 version of this opéra-ballet. In good news for this ingenious composer’s fans, Opera Lafayette will present several more Rameau works through 2033, the 350th anniversary of his birth.