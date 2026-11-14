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Carrot Dog Cake Recipe for Birthdays, Gotcha Days & Tuesday
By Izzy Foxx,2 days ago
Your dog doesn’t need a grand celebration to deserve something special. A simple, homemade Carrot Dog Cake fits right on their plate for a birthday, a gotcha day, or just a Tuesday when you want to make their tail wag for no reason at all. This recipe is built for dogs, not people: it is sized to a small 6-inch cake that yields eight small slices, so the portions are genuinely dog-appropriate. The batter is soft, moist, and mildly sweet from natural ingredients, while the flavors lean on carrots, pumpkin, and banana rather than anything heavy. The whole thing stays well within safe territory for dogs, and the frosting options let you match the style of topping to the individual dog in front of you. It is not a lot of work, it does not require anything unusual, and it turns into a treat you can serve warm or store for later.